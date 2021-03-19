expand
March 19, 2021

Can you help Port Arthur police ID body?

By PA News

Published 5:19 pm Friday, March 19, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a body found Thursday evening near Motiva.

The remains, which are believed to be that of a woman, were discovered at approximately 7:19 p.m. in the 3700 block of Savannah Avenue.

According to information from PAPD, the individual has identifying marks such as a cross tattoo on the left inner wrist, the world “love” tattooed in cursive writing on the right inner ring finger, “shh” tattooed on the right index finger and a series of stars on the right outer wrist.

Det. Sadie Guedry told Port Arthur Newsmedia Friday that police do not know if foul play was involved in the woman’s death. Authorities are waiting to receive autopsy results to help in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the body or knowledge of a person with similar tattoos is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 409-833-8411.

