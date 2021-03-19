expand
March 19, 2021

Freddie Ruth Earl

By PA News

Published 5:18 am Friday, March 19, 2021

Freddie Ruth Earl departed this life Sunday, February 28, 2021 at The Medical Center of South East Texas.

Freddie Ruth Earl was born on May 25, 1941 to Fletcher Earles and Mable T. Earles.

She was a native of Port Arthur, Texas.

She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1959 in Port Arthur , Tx.

She lived in California for 8 years and New York for 28 years.

A memorial service will be held upon Saturday, March 20,2021 at 2:00pm at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church 501 West Thomas Blvd Port Arthur, TX, with Rev. Randy G. Vaughn, officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm-2:00pm. Funeral arrangements are handled by Gabriel Funeral Home.

Those cherishing her memories are her sisters, Joelene Lewis and Hortense Young of Port Arthur, Tx and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends

Freddie Ruth Earl

