Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 10 to March 16:

March 10

Olivia Rosemore, 38, was arrested for warrants and driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Duff.

David Leblanc, 57, was arrested for warrants in the 6000 block of 25 th Street.

Street. Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 6900 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 6400 block of Warren.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of Monroe.

A theft was reported in the 6500 block of Washington.

March 11

Winter Squiers, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Owens.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4400 block of Clermont.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

March 12

Riley Dawkins Jr., 40, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2800 block of Amber Avenue.

March 13

Stephen Gomez, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 3200 block of Texas 73.

Andrew Richie, 38, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Texas 73.

A theft was reported in the 3000 block of Pearl.

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Robbery was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Stuart.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Third Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Willis.

March 14

Eligio Lemus, 32, was arrested for public intoxication in the 2600 block of Oak.

Christopher Aguilar, 31, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Washington.

A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson.

A theft and terroristic threats were reported in the 6600 block of Val.

March 15

Marsetta Davis, 29, was arrested for warrants in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway.

Amanda Ferguson, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of Main.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulf.

March 16