HARRY ABRAMS — Let God guide you to an amazing 2021

Have faith in God. Surround yourself with real Godly people and you will make it through 2021.

God will keep it 100 percent with you. Life is a journey. Sometimes you are up and sometimes you may be down, but one thing I want to encourage you not to be and that is a quitter.

Quitters never win and winners never quit; so never quit!

Have faith in God and continue pacing towards change. Keep the fire of enthusiasm burning within you in the political and spiritual arenas. Call family and friends to the polls to vote, but most importantly call them to the altars of God to pray.

Do not squander your time in 2021, the first quarter is almost over, so finish strong for the LORD.

Invite your family and friends to worship with you. Do not be discouraged if they choose not to attend. You have done your part. Also, monitor your money you are laying aside for your retirement plan.

Aim high and save for your golden years. Aim to save $100,000 in your retirement fund this year. That is only $8,300 per month. You can do it. You must focus on saving for your golden years instead of just living for today. You can save $200 per day by learning how to generate a daily income. Have faith in God.

Take care of your elderly moms and dads, aunts and uncles. They need rest in their old age, so minimize the loud noise level and confusion in the house. Like many elderly people, they need plenty of rest.

There needs to be as little confrontation as possible in the living environment. Elderly people cannot take much stimulation without becoming stressed, so if they are asleep allow them their time to sleep and be refreshed when they awake.

Remember to go to the polls to vote. Do not sit down and complain about how bad things are, but call your family and friends and take a carload of people to the polls to vote. You have a voice.

Women and minorities have caught HELL in the United States of America, but it is a NEW DAY. You have a VOICE. Use it. An election is coming soon. It does not matter if you are Republican, Democrat or independent. What matters is that you get out to vote.

Vote in your local elections also and attend your city council meetings if your schedules permit you to attend. You have a voice. Have faith in God while you express your concerns.

God is pouring out blessings in 2021. Finances have improved upon the improvement in 2020. Contrary to popular belief, 2020 was a GREAT year in the LORD.

Spiritual blessings were overflowing out of my life onto and into the lives of others. The secret I learned was to give as much as I can to people.

Stop worrying about COVID-19 and have faith in God. Take your vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Whichever one you choose to take. If you choose not to take either, then do not take them; just WEAR YOUR MASK, SOCIAL DISTANCE and Have Faith in GOD.

Surround yourself with real Godly people and you will make it through 2021. Shalom (Peace).

The Rev. Harry Abrams writes about faith for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at harrybramsjr@gmail.com.