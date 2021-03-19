On Monday, March 8, 2021, James Lee Parker (Hustler), loving father, brother, and uncle, passed away at age 70.

He was a native of Port Arthur and a 1971 graduate of Lincoln High School. Living in Houston, TX, he was a faithful member of Tabernacle of Hope Community church.

James Lee had a passion for cars and spent most of his time working on them. His friends and family remember him for his kind heart and

compassionate spirit.

James Lee was preceded in death by his father, John Lee & mother Genevia; brothers

Samuel Parker and John Rogers; sister Marsha Rogers.

He is survived by his children: Yolanda Parker Gunner, James Jones, Jonathan Sutton,

and David Sutton. His brothers: Kevin Rogers and Patrick Washington, His sisters: Betty

Daniels, Willie Mae Hull, and Janice Rogers. His grandchildren: James Banks,

Delashondra Frank, Carl Handy, Marcus Wolf, James Jones Jr., Jamya Jones, and Brice

Smith, Six great-grand children, several relatives, including a very special nephew, Bryan

Parker and a host of beloved friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 10am to 11am at Hannah Funeral Home in

Port Arthur, TX. Private family service will begin 11am to 12noon. All gifts of kindness

may be sent to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.