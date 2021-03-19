expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

James Lee Parker (Hustler)

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, March 19, 2021

On Monday, March 8, 2021, James Lee Parker (Hustler), loving father, brother, and uncle, passed away at age 70.

He was a native of Port Arthur and a 1971 graduate of Lincoln High School. Living in Houston, TX, he was a faithful member of Tabernacle of Hope Community church.

James Lee had a passion for cars and spent most of his time working on them. His friends and family remember him for his kind heart and
compassionate spirit.
James Lee was preceded in death by his father, John Lee &amp; mother Genevia; brothers
Samuel Parker and John Rogers; sister Marsha Rogers.
He is survived by his children: Yolanda Parker Gunner, James Jones, Jonathan Sutton,
and David Sutton. His brothers: Kevin Rogers and Patrick Washington, His sisters: Betty
Daniels, Willie Mae Hull, and Janice Rogers. His grandchildren: James Banks,
Delashondra Frank, Carl Handy, Marcus Wolf, James Jones Jr., Jamya Jones, and Brice
Smith, Six great-grand children, several relatives, including a very special nephew, Bryan
Parker and a host of beloved friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 10am to 11am at Hannah Funeral Home in
Port Arthur, TX. Private family service will begin 11am to 12noon. All gifts of kindness
may be sent to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Bulldogs looking to bounce back at home against Port Neches-Groves

Local

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

Entertainment

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Local

Port Arthur warrant roundup leads to numerous arrests, including human trafficking suspect

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man confesses to shooting man in his driveway, saying video made him turn himself in

Local

Health department reports Mid-County resident’s death linked to COVID, shares infection update & recommendations

Columns

MARY MEAUX — 20 years of ideas coming to life with Port Neches riverfront development

Local

Port Arthur LNG updates road completion, final decision timelines

Lifestyle

Debbie Perkins inspired to lead United Board of Missions, serve community where she grew up

Groves

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

High School Sports

“Tink” Caines dominating for Memorial while he eyes state title, collegiate stardom at Lamar

High School Sports

PNG not taking win lightly, ready for rematch against Nederland

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 8-14

Local

VIDEO: Person of interest jailed following Monday robbery/shooting in Port Arthur

Local

Weather officials share details of today’s risk of 60 mph gusts, hail & tornadoes

Business

ON THE MENU — Nutrition With Attitude serving up smoothies & teas to change your day

Local

Suspected Port Arthur shooter arrested this week in hospital parking lot

Business

PHOTO — See what is planned for Twin City Highway site

Entertainment

New additions, outdoor fun planned for museum’s free Family Fun Day

Entertainment

How good are your college basketball picks? Win $200 in contest from The News.

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Groves

PNG’s freshman goalkeeper finds role on talented team

Local

Firefighters battle strong winds, explosion fallout following Sabine Pass elevated home blaze

Entertainment

What a difference a year makes: Nederland Heritage Festival misses out on 2021