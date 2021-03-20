expand
Nederland’s Brody Bennett stretches to make a play to at first base during the Bulldogs’ 4-3 win over Port Neches-Groves Friday. Chris Moore/The News

PHOTOS — Bulldogs bounce back, defeat PNG on Friday

By Chris Moore

Published 12:18 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Nederland moved to 1-1 in district play after beating rival Port Neches-Groves 4-3 Friday at Nederland High School.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, scoring three runs in the first two innings and didn’t look back.

Though six innings, the Bulldogs had a 4-0 lead. The Indians’ bats heated up in the seventh, scoring three runs of their own, their comeback bid came up short.

The Bulldogs will play Galena Park next week in a two-game series, and PNG will play Crosby.

Bulldog Rene Cunningham sacrifice bunts to get a runner in scoring position during the Nederland’s 4-3 win over Port Neches-Groves Friday at Nederland High School. Chris Moore/The News

 

Nederland pitcher Brady Corcoran earned the win for the Bulldogs over Port Neches-Groves Friday at Nederland High School. Chris Moore/The News

 

Nederland’s Brady Corcoran swings at a pitch during the Bulldogs’ 4-3 win over Port Neches-Groves Friday. Chris Moore/The News

 

Port Neches-Groves pitcher Tristan Abshire throws during PNG’s 4-3 loss to Nederland Friday. Chris Moore/The News

 

Port Neches-Groves coach Scott Carter watches his team play during Friday’s 4-3 loss to Nederland. Chris Moore/The News

