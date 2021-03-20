expand
Ad Spot

March 20, 2021

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament has begun and so have many office pools and national contests.

Yet, there is still time to play and win $200 cash with the Port Arthur News.

Turn to page A6 and A7 in today’s edition for our bracket layout.

You need only predict results from the last 16 games, which is the Sweet 16 on, starting next week.

All entries must be turned into our office by 5 p.m. Tuesday (March 23) to be entered to win. We are located at 2349 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

Only original newspaper entries will be accepted. No photocopies.

Not good at picking winners? Don’t worry. Just by entering, you are eligible for a $25 wildcard prize.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Mother seeking answers 11 years after daughter’s beating, killing

Owner & chef share details of The Pompano’s upgrades

Rainbow Girls try to brighten Spring Break sadness

PHOTOS — Bulldogs bounce back, defeat PNG on Friday

Local

Mother seeking answers 11 years after daughter’s beating, killing

Entertainment

Owner & chef share details of The Pompano’s upgrades

Local

Rainbow Girls try to brighten Spring Break sadness

High School Sports

PHOTOS — Bulldogs bounce back, defeat PNG on Friday

Entertainment

Port Neches math teachers adds color to breezy days

Entertainment

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

Local

ON THE MENU — Rodair Bar & Grill’s new ownership restores great tastes, family atmosphere

High School Sports

Track is back — Memorial’s upgraded track field sees first meet

Beaumont

Results, scores from the PAM Relay

Lifestyle

RELIGION BRIEFS: Fish dinners, book signings & special services planned

Local

Can you help Port Arthur police ID body?

Local

ATV crashes & rolls. 8-year-old driver, 4 other passengers sent to hospital.

Local

Will end of holiday week signal start of virus surge? Local officials have concerns.

Entertainment

There is still time to play!!! Win $200 for March Moolah.

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 10-16

Local

Port Arthur warrant roundup leads to numerous arrests, including human trafficking suspect

Local

PAPD: Port Arthur man confesses to shooting man in his driveway, saying video made him turn himself in

Local

Health department reports Mid-County resident’s death linked to COVID, shares infection update & recommendations

Columns

MARY MEAUX — 20 years of ideas coming to life with Port Neches riverfront development

Local

Port Arthur LNG updates road completion, final decision timelines

Lifestyle

Debbie Perkins inspired to lead United Board of Missions, serve community where she grew up

Groves

Burglaries down, aggravated assaults up. Groves City Marshal talks COVID trends, 2021 expectations.

High School Sports

“Tink” Caines dominating for Memorial while he eyes state title, collegiate stardom at Lamar

High School Sports

PNG not taking win lightly, ready for rematch against Nederland