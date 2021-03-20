expand
March 20, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — St. Patrick’s Day is more than Green Beer

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

March 17th is always the day set aside to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but I wonder how many people know about St. Patrick.

He was a great evangelist who used the shamrock and its three leaves to tell people about the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit, (the Holy Trinity).

He traveled extensively and made an incredible difference in this world, unselfishly sharing from his heart about His God and mine with such strong compassion and love for humanity.

Somehow, not only the name of the holiday and the man with his story got

changed or forgotten, but the color which is green, now, was originally blue.

The buildings in Fort Worth, Texas, light-up with green lights and the water

in some fountains in Washington, D.C. are green on this day, originally, blue.

I’ve noticed, lately, that the Irish Notre Dame football team’s uniforms are blue and gold (traditional).

Therefore, every store has green shirts, flags, windsocks, coffee cups and more, for the Irish and “festive ones” who like to decorate and celebrate, along with green beer, in the bars.

I always cook corned-beef and cabbage for us.

I have two daughters, Shannon and Molly, as you can tell by their Irish names, like their dad, Mike, they are really Irish. However, I am a little Irish but half Hungarian, so, I always tell them, Happy St. Patrick’s Day to my Hungarian, Irish, daughters!

They always laugh and enjoy the silliness of that. They are wonderful, smart, beautiful, caring, girls and that combination along with being “daughters of God” works!

Come visit me and my husband, Mike, at Mikedeasyssolidrockcafe, where the Bible is taught, and lots of powerful music every Friday night at 7 p.m. on Facebook and Youtube.

Come celebrate with us!

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

