March 20, 2021

A little panko adds crunchy texture to an egg breakfast during Lent. (Darragh Doiron/Special to the News)

RELIGION BRIEFS: Fish dinners, book signings & special services planned

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

Groves Knights of Columbus is selling fish dinners during Lent, with drive-thru pick-up planned from 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday through March 26.

Dinners are $10 each.

The meal includes fried fish, French fries, hush puppy and coleslaw.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will continue the teaching series entitled “From Babylon to Timbuktu” during the 11 a.m. morning worship service Sunday. The presenter will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.

The church is practicing social distance recommendations. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

“Breaking Bread with Pastor Richard Keaton Nash” featuring Solid Rock Baptist Church’s Rev. Nash will be aired on KSAP 96.9 LPFM from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Special guest is Kevin Steele with 1813 News.

Christian authors Cloyd Kimble and Latonya West Kimble will hold a book signing at 1 p.m. March 27 at America’s Best Value Inn, 7440 Memorial Blvd.

Cloyd Kimble’s book is titled “Bounce Back, The Life and Testimony of Apostle Cloyd Kimble.”

His wife’s book is titled “Rhapsodize, Inspirational Poetry by Poet-evangelist Latonya West Kimble.”

For more information, call 409-540-4280.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

 

