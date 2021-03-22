expand
March 22, 2021

PHOTOS — Jami’s Snacks opens with plenty of great treats in Groves

GROVES — Jami’s Snacks celebrated its first day in business with a colorful ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration this weekend.

Located 6050 39th St. in Groves, the business is open from noon to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Jami’s specializes in snacks and snowcones and offers plenty of comfortable outdoor seating.

Owner Martha Rodriquez led Saturday’s grand opening, which included a priest’s blessing, plenty of friends and family and support from the Groves Chamber of Commerce.

