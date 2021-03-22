expand
March 23, 2021

Seahawks softball sweeps two from Morton College

By PA News

Published 8:08 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

PORT ARTHUR – Lamar State College Port Arthur used an explosive offense in Game 1, then a great combination of pitching and defense in Game 2 to earn a sweep over Morton College in non-conference softball action Monday afternoon at Martin Field.

The Seahawks, now winners of three straight, collected 10 extra-base hits in a 22-3 five-inning affair in Game 1, while a four-hit pitching performance and error-free defense paired for a 3-2 victory in Game 2.

The Hawks are now 8-14 for the season with an NJCAA Region 14 matchup against Baton Rouge Community College set for this Wednesday in Port Arthur. First pitches are set for 1 and 3 p.m. in the doubleheader at Martin Field.

LSCPA 22, Morton College 3

Celeste Salazar slapped three doubles and Savannah Trahan had a home run in the Seahawks’ five-inning win over the Panthers in the first game of Monday’s doubleheader.

The Seahawks scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second, two in the third and nine more in the fourth.

Salazar finished 4 for 4 with two runs batted in and four runs scored, adding a walk in what turned out to be her best single-game performance of the season. Cameron Niedenthal and Alexa Garza each added two doubles for the Seahawks, with Kaitlyn Samarripa and Riana Tovar collecting two-base hits as well.

All told, the Seahawks collected 16 hits with Garza leading all hitters with five runs batted in.

In the circle, Samarripa allowed just two hits for three earned runs with seven strikeouts and eight walks.

LSCPA 3, Morton College 2

Kayci Spittler allowed just two earned runs on four hits with eight strikeouts to earn the win in the pitcher’s circle as the Hawks took a 3-2 decision in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.

Spittler was helped out with a stingy defense that went without an error, highlighted by a diving catch by Gabby Tims to record the final out as the Panthers threatened late.

Tims and Bri Ramirez each had a home run ball in the game, while Anissa Gracia went 2 for 2 with a run scored and a walk.

