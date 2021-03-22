expand
March 23, 2021

Byancah Smith with LifeShare Blood Center, right, prepares Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital employee Tessa Hughes for a blood donation at the donation bus outside the hospital in February. (Mary Meaux/The News)

YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed

By PA News

Published 5:01 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

A blood donation Tuesday in Port Arthur provides a needed supply that officials say has grown scarce and nets the donor a sweet, new T-shirt.

Tiffany Ybarra with LifeShare Blood Center said blood donations have dropped in the last five days and officials are not sure why.

“All blood types are needed right now,” Ybarra said.

The blood drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (March 23) at YMCA of Southeast Texas, 6760 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Those who donate receive a “Bee Kind” T-shirt while supplies last.

