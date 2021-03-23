expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

Jonathan Paul Menard is charged with murder following the death of Kayla Nicole Rice.

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

By PA News

Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Beaumont Police investigators and Calcasieu Parish authorities have continued to work together since Kayla Nicole Rice’s body was located Feb. 11 in Vinton, Louisiana.

This week, Beaumont detectives added Jefferson County murder charges to Jonathan Paul Menard, for the death of Rice, who was a missing Beaumont woman 24 weeks pregnant with a baby boy at the time of her death.

Menard was already in Jefferson County Jail for related charges tampering with evidence and parole violation.

The bond for the murder charge is $1,000,000.

Menard was Kayla’s boyfriend, and they were living together when she was killed, police said.

Beaumont Police investigators filed tampering charges and had a warrant issued for Menard, 35, of Beaumont on Feb. 22. Menard was arrested in Calcasieu Parish for a parole violation warrant and transferred from Calcasieu Parish to Jefferson County Feb. 25.

The case began when the Beaumont Police Department started searching for Rice, who had not been seen or heard from since the end of November. She was reported missing in December by family who live out of state.

At the time of the initial report, her vehicle was immediately located by police but was found to have been physically altered. In November, Kayla was six months pregnant.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Carolyn Milo Armstrong “MAMA”

John E. McMahon III

Marietta Allen LaRue

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists

Local

YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed

Local

IRS updates economic impact payments & what taxpayers should watch mail for this week

Business

PHOTOS — Jami’s Snacks opens with plenty of great treats in Groves

Local

Oil prices sag over last week; Texas drivers may see pump price impacts

Local

Canadian Pacific & Kansas City Southern combining forms 3-nation rail network

Local

ON THE MENU — Rodair Bar & Grill’s new ownership restores great tastes, family atmosphere

Entertainment

Port Neches math teacher adds color to breezy days

Entertainment

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Our community’s action heroes spotlighted in latest magazine

Beaumont

California cities banned natural gas in new buildings. Texas wants to outlaw those bans.

Local

Mother seeking answers 12 years after daughter’s beating, killing

Entertainment

Owner & chef share details of The Pompano’s upgrades

Local

Rainbow Girls try to brighten Spring Break sadness

High School Sports

PHOTOS — Bulldogs bounce back, defeat PNG on Friday