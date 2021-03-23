expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

Construction at the intersection of Stadium Road and 3rd Street. (Monique Batson/The News)

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

By Monique Batson

Published 12:16 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Six Port Arthur streets scheduled for repair as part of a five-year construction plan are near or at completion, according to a report from City Engineer Alberto Elfano.

  • 8th Avenue from 32nd Street to the dead end is 99 percent complete with some street signs needing to be installed.
  • Sunken Court from Twin City Highway to North Park Drive is 99 percent complete, requiring minor striping and street sign installation.
  • Forrest Drive from Evergreen to Woodrow is only 45 percent complete, as it has experienced delays in construction. Work is expected to be complete by April 25.
  • Lakeshore Drive from Stadium Road to the Drainage District 7 ditch is 70 percent complete with construction expected to finish by May 23.
  • Nashville Avenue from Procter Street to 7th Street has been completed.
  • Willow Avenue from 60th Street to Maple Avenue has been completed.

The projects began after a 2018 audit of streets identified which were in need of repair. District 4 was identified to have more damaged streets than the other three districts.

However, District 3 Councilmember Thomas Kinlaw III said he oversees the most-heavily populated part of Port Arthur serving the most homeowners.

“We would have to make sure that we address some of the issues where people live, not open wide areas that do not have high traffic,” Kinlaw said.

In 2000, the council allocated up to $60 million to road construction, which has been divided up in $10 million increments per year. Included with that is another $4,000 per year dedicated to street remediation.

Construction on 3rd Street. (Monique Batson/The News)

That move, Kinlaw said, was unprecedented for a city council.

“Driving down streets with pot holes — that gets old, “ the councilman said. “We won’t have to deal with that in 5-6 years.”

Mayor Thurman Bartie said the project is in infancy stage, but progress is being made.

“Several of the roadways are in major disrepair,” Bartie said. “I’m not sure how that’s gotten to be. We have so many roads that … need to be repaired, and that is a major concern of the citizens of Port Arthur. They have a desire to have nicely paved thoroughfares.”

Street improvement, the mayor said, also adds economic benefit to the city.

“It improves the appearance of the city,” Bartie said. “Investors are riding or observing the upkeep of the city and mobility for the citizens.”

According to a presentation made to the council in 2020, street improvement began this year and will last through 2025.

There is no reconstruction scheduled for 2022, only remediation and rehabilitation.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu taking engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu taking engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists

Local

YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed

Local

IRS updates economic impact payments & what taxpayers should watch mail for this week

Business

PHOTOS — Jami’s Snacks opens with plenty of great treats in Groves

Local

Oil prices sag over last week; Texas drivers may see pump price impacts

Local

Canadian Pacific & Kansas City Southern combining forms 3-nation rail network

Local

ON THE MENU — Rodair Bar & Grill’s new ownership restores great tastes, family atmosphere

Entertainment

Port Neches math teacher adds color to breezy days

Entertainment

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Our community’s action heroes spotlighted in latest magazine

Beaumont

California cities banned natural gas in new buildings. Texas wants to outlaw those bans.

Local

Mother seeking answers 12 years after daughter’s beating, killing

Entertainment

Owner & chef share details of The Pompano’s upgrades

Local

Rainbow Girls try to brighten Spring Break sadness

High School Sports

PHOTOS — Bulldogs bounce back, defeat PNG on Friday

High School Sports

Track is back — Memorial’s upgraded track field sees first meet

High School Sports

Results, scores from the PAM Relay

Lifestyle

RELIGION BRIEFS: Fish dinners, book signings & special services planned

Local

Can you help Port Arthur police ID body?

Local

ATV crashes & rolls. 8-year-old driver, 4 other passengers sent to hospital.