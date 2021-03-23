expand
March 23, 2021

John E. McMahon III



By PA News

Published 4:01 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

John E. McMahon, III, 77, of Groves passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Mid-Jefferson Beaumont.

He was born January 21, 1944 in Edinburg, Texas to the late John E. McMahon, Jr. and Alleen Elvis McMahon.

John is also preceded in death by his brother, Charles McMahon and son, Clinton Jones.

John was a lifelong resident of Groves and graduate of Port Neches Groves High School.

He was a member of First Baptist Groves for over 75 years, but mostly importantly John loved the Lord and loved sharing his love of Jesus with others.

John proudly served in the U. S. Airforce during Viet Nam and was a member of the Honor Guard for Southeast Texas Veteran’s Service Group, performing military funeral services for area veterans.

He is also a Lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27 of Beaumont, Texas.

He retired from DuPont Beaumont Works after 32 ½ years of service.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church Groves.

Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Joe Worley and Reverend Charles Miller officiating.

John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Anna Lee McMahon of Groves, son, John Patrick McMahon and wife Laurie of Magnolia and granddaughters, Corinne “Cam” McMahon and Carly Croston and Holly Croston.



