Marietta Allen LaRue, 92, of Groves, Texas passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home.

Marietta was born July 21, 1928 in Waxahachie, Texas to Willie Allen and Josephine Hanna Nelson Allen.

She was a resident of Groves for 86 years and a member of Memorial Church of Christ.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Ardie Brown, Jr. officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves, Texas.

Marietta was preceded in death by her husband, F. Paul LaRue, daughter, Tammy Louise Crandall, and brother, W.T. Allen.

Surviving relatives include her sons, Alan LaRue and wife Jacquelyn of Tomball, Texas and Larry LaRue and wife Nancy of Groves, Texas; grandchildren, Trey Crandall, Aaron Crandall, Adam LaRue, Jesse LaRue, Ashley Huff, Randall LaRue, and Lonnie LaRue; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Family wishes to express their gratitude to Trinity Hospice for their care and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Medical Center of Southeast Texas Volunteers, 2555 Jimmy Johnson Blvd, Port Arthur, Texas 77642, c/o: Marietta LaRue Scholarship Fund.