March 23, 2021

(Courtesy of the Port Arthur Police Department)

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

By PA News

Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a male theft suspect.

Police said the theft occurred Friday at Target, 3100 Highway 365.

Authorities said at the time of the theft, the man was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police have not indicated what was stolen or what it was valued at.

Authorities ask if you know who the pictured suspect is, to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

