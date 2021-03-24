expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

A screenshot of the March 27, 1971, edition of The Port Arthur News chronicling the sinking of the Texaco Oklahoma.

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:19 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Fifty years have passed since the Texaco Oklahoma split in two and sank off the eastern seaboard, taking with it 13 Port Arthur residents along with other victims from across the U.S.

At noon Thursday, the victims and survivors who have since died will be remembered by the Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center in a ceremony held through GoToMeeting.

“This is a significant part of our maritime history, of Port Arthur’s maritime history,” said the Rev. Sinclair Oubre with the Apostleship of the Sea.

It was the early hours of March 27, 1971, he said, that forever changed the area.

“On that fateful day, the TS TEXACO OKLAHOMA, broke in two, and sank 120 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The ship was en route from Port Arthur to Boston. But not only had she sailed from Port Arthur, Port Arthur was her home and the home of many of those onboard. She was part of the proud Texaco fleet,” according to information from the Seafarers’ Center.

Thursday’s vigil includes an Ecumenical Prayer Service and will share some articles published by The Port Arthur News in 1971, he said.

According to historical records from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Texaco Oklahoma was traveling at a very slow speed in a severe storm when the incident occurred. She was fully loaded with a cargo of black oil.

The ship split in the vicinity of No. 5 tanks and submerged all of the crew asleep in the forward deckhouse. The forward section then reversed direction and drifted down onto the stern section, destroying the starboard lifeboat before the stern section was backed safely away.

None of the 13 crewmembers in the forward section survived.

The crewmembers in the stern section attempted to attract passing ships by firing flares, blinking white and red lights and sounding the ship’s whistle. One ship responded to the light signals but no distress signals were identified and the responding ship departed.

The Port Arthur International Seafarers’ Center will host a ceremony Thursday in remembrance of the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Texaco Oklahoma. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The crew also operated the portable lifeboat radio transmitter for at least 12 hours without knowing the signals were not being received.

The stern section sank about 6 a.m. Sunday, March 28, which was the time the ship was scheduled to arrive in Boston and 27 hours after the ship broke in two.

Crewmembers abandoned the stern, using one 15-person inflatable raft and two rafts improvised from empty oil drums. A merchants vessel discovered the raft about 10 hours later and started an extensive rescue effort, the NTSB document stated. Subsequently two more crewmembers that had been in the water about 32 hours were rescued.

Thirty-one of the 44 crewmembers perished in this casualty.

The NTSB determined the probable cause of the hull fracture was the high stresses produced by heavy seas and other forces in the relatively lightly constructed, fully loaded ship.

There was also a failure of the lifeboat radio transmitter to broadcast a distress signal and lack of sufficient rubber lifeboats to accommodate the remaining 31 crewmembers after other lifeboats were lost in addition to other probable factors.

Safety reform was born from the sinking.

“Safety lessons learned and after-actions taken from the investigation of that disaster resulted in 200+ WWII-era ships being decommissioned, and new ship-safety measures being incorporated in the design of new vessels,” according to waymarking.com.

The Port Arthur News archive story lists the following as missing from Port Arthur: Lawrence Andrezzi, Stanley Bakula, Andy Contreras, Nathaniel Garnett, Joseph W. Koenig, James C. MCFaddin, Candido O. Molina, Oliver Price, Wilbert Thomas, Fuins H. Thompson, Charles Truell, and Joseph G. Weekes.

From Beaumont: Larilyn McKinney.

From Deweyville: Julian W. Meadows.

Other: Richard B. Hopkins, Maine; Ulpino Bopasi, no address; Harry Cannell, New Jersey;

Heriberto V. Carojal, Uerto Rico; Albert E. Marrikin, Massachusetts; Arthur F. Monteiro, New York; Willam J. O’Leary, New Jersey; Charles W. Parker, Massachusetts; Robert C. Paul, Missouri; Roosevelt Person, Corpus Christi; Arnold F. Pierce, Michigan; Ernest L. Polite, New York; Harry R. Tenney, Virginia; Lorenzo Tifre, Honduras; Leland J. White, El Paso; and Richard Yturregui, New York.

The Seafarers’ Center will host another vigil for another tragedy — this one being the 55th anniversary of the Gulfstag explosion and fire later this year. The ship sank in October 1967.

You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/525956109.

You can also dial in using your phone by calling 571-317-3122, Access Code: 525-956-109.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists

Local

YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed

Local

IRS updates economic impact payments & what taxpayers should watch mail for this week

Business

PHOTOS — Jami’s Snacks opens with plenty of great treats in Groves

Local

Oil prices sag over last week; Texas drivers may see pump price impacts

Local

Canadian Pacific & Kansas City Southern combining forms 3-nation rail network

Local

ON THE MENU — Rodair Bar & Grill’s new ownership restores great tastes, family atmosphere

Entertainment

Port Neches math teacher adds color to breezy days

Entertainment

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Our community’s action heroes spotlighted in latest magazine

Beaumont

California cities banned natural gas in new buildings. Texas wants to outlaw those bans.