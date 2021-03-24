expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Port Neches-Groves' Emma Zumo (red) and Ansley Husen (blue) practices at PNG High School.

Tricky postseason match-ups await Port Neches-Groves, Nederland

By Chris Moore

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Port Neches-Groves and Nederland girls soccer teams play their first round playoff games Thursday.

The top-seeded Indians travel to Texas City to take on the Stingarees at 7 p.m.

Nederland girls play at 5:30 p.m. against Manvel at Barbers Hill. The game is the first of a double header with the Nederland boys team, who play the same opponent.

Despite being ranked No. 5 in the state, PNG coach Aimee Bates said her team is not taking Texas City lightly.

“They run a 3-5-2,” she said. “They have two that we are going to deal with on the back. We have been dealing more with three forwards in our district. They have a good midfielder, who is a special player that we will be aware of.”

Bates said she believes the matchup favors PNG.

“I like our speed against them,” she said. “I like our chances going into this.”

Those who have followed the Indians all season might compare TC to Crosby and Galena Park, Bates said.

In the four games PNG played against Crosby and Galena Park, the Indians won by a combined score of 22-0.

Ever since a Port Neches-Groves soccer player was hurt in a warm-up game years ago, head coach Aimee Bates has traded any potential value added for late-season games for shaking off rust for a healthy team.

“I don’t like them, personally,” Bates said. “I would just rather warm up and practice and do things on my own. If you lose, you can go into the playoffs with low confidence. If you win, you can have false confidence. I feel like it is not worth it. We did district and now is time for the playoffs.”

While it did not play a warm-up game, PNG has been rusty in practice, Bates said.

“The first practice after Spring Break is generally not good,” she said. “They are back in school and they drug through the day. Our athletic period is the last of the day. They were a little tired. We got work out of them. We will be ready to roll Thursday.”

Marlee Sonnier, Abby Reeves and Tori Cutright lead the team in scoring. Sonnier finished the regular season with 28 goals, followed by Reeves (18) and Cutright (12), who leads the team with 18 assists.

Bates said the ability to distribute the workload adds pressure to opposing defenses.

“That gives us a major edge,” she said. “If you decide to focus on one player, the others have the opportunity to show what they can do. We work every day on taking quick shots and putting it far post and putting it out of the keeper’s reach. We want to maximize every opportunity.”

The Indians defense might be more impressive than the offensive output this year. The team’s depth allows them to regularly rotate players without losing much, if any, continuity.

“It is hard to be a defender,” Bates said. “You can play great for 79 minutes and make that one mistake and it slips through your hands and can be seen as a bad game. My defense has played well for all 80 minutes. The fact they have only given up nine goals shows how tremendous they are. They give us confidence going into the playoffs knowing we can stop good teams from scoring.”

The Bulldogs enter the post season third in the district. Nederland ended the regular season with a record of 14-6 (8-4) in district play.

The Bulldogs won five of their last seven games heading into the playoffs.

Manvel finished the season 14-6 (14-3 in district).

For more playoff coverage, read https://www.panews.com/2021/03/24/nederland-png-ready-for-playoffs/

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists

Local

YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed

Local

IRS updates economic impact payments & what taxpayers should watch mail for this week

Business

PHOTOS — Jami’s Snacks opens with plenty of great treats in Groves

Local

Oil prices sag over last week; Texas drivers may see pump price impacts

Local

Canadian Pacific & Kansas City Southern combining forms 3-nation rail network

Local

ON THE MENU — Rodair Bar & Grill’s new ownership restores great tastes, family atmosphere

Entertainment

Port Neches math teacher adds color to breezy days

Entertainment

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Our community’s action heroes spotlighted in latest magazine

Beaumont

California cities banned natural gas in new buildings. Texas wants to outlaw those bans.