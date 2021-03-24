expand
Ad Spot

March 24, 2021

Volume 2 of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Those in and around Port Arthur who launch new business ventures, create new art and push for social change through action are the lifeblood of our evolving community.

They are the doers, and Volume 2 of Greater Port Arthur The Magazine celebrates these go-getters and their many exciting pursuits.

Not all of their past ventures have worked seamlessly, and some of their future endeavors won’t ultimately reach the return-on-investment originally hoped for, but through each effort undertaken, they make our community a better place to live.

I invite you to be on the look out for the magazine at the end of this week.

Feel free to pick up a complimentary copy by stopping at our office, 2349 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur.

If you are interested in receiving a 6-edition-per-year subscription delivered directly to your mailbox, call 409-721-2400 for details.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists

Local

YMCA blood donation event planned in Port Arthur; all types needed

Local

IRS updates economic impact payments & what taxpayers should watch mail for this week

Business

PHOTOS — Jami’s Snacks opens with plenty of great treats in Groves

Local

Oil prices sag over last week; Texas drivers may see pump price impacts

Local

Canadian Pacific & Kansas City Southern combining forms 3-nation rail network

Local

ON THE MENU — Rodair Bar & Grill’s new ownership restores great tastes, family atmosphere

Entertainment

Port Neches math teacher adds color to breezy days

Entertainment

Don’t miss out! Win $200 for March Moolah

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Our community’s action heroes spotlighted in latest magazine

Beaumont

California cities banned natural gas in new buildings. Texas wants to outlaw those bans.