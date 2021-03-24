expand
March 24, 2021

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

By PA News

Published 5:56 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

A Nederland man was sentenced to 15 years in jail for his role selling drugs and having a gun during the process.

U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone sentenced Esdras Homero Pedroza on Wednesday to 180 months in federal prison.

Pedroza, 27, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said the sentence sends a “clear message” that possession of drugs with intent to distribute and having a gun to facilitate the distribution would not be tolerated.

According to information presented in court,  Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force officers stopped Pedroza’s pickup truck Aug. 7 after a brief pursuit down Highway 69 South in Port Arthur.

After a drug detection dog alerted on the truck, the officers searched the vehicle, Ganjei said.

Authorities found 336 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, $1,259 in cash and an AR-15 rifle.

A federal grand jury indicted Pedroza Nov. 4, charging him with firearms and drug trafficking violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

