Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating BB gun on campus

A Memorial High School student has been suspended for what Port Arthur Independent School District officials said was the display of a BB gun on social media.

Kristyn Hunt Cathey, PAISD communications specialist, said the district was made aware of a video depicting a Memorial High student brandishing a BB gun in a posted social media video Thursday.

“The student, along with other students, were located in the Memorial High School gym during after school hours,” Cathey said.

The PAISD Police Department is investigating, and the student has been suspended pending further investigation, Cathey added.

“Weapons, real or implied, are not allowed on any premise in PAISD,” Cathey said.