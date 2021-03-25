Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14
Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 15 to March 21:
- Jason Stelly, 28, warrant other agency
- Tracey Lockwood, 62, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
- Cameron Elia, 23, warrant other agency
- Katisha Benjamin, 40, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21:
March 15
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South Memorial Highway.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.
- A dog at large was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue C.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of North 27th Street.
March 16
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1200 block of North 20th Street.
March 17
- A dog at large was reported in the 200 block of South 21st Street.
- A death was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.
- A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue D.
March 18
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway was reported in the 200 block of South Second Street.
- Indecency with a child was reported in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of FM 365.
March 19
- A dog bite was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
March 20
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, assault causes bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- Terroristic threat-family violence and assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of North 19th Street.
March 21
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 500 block of 23rd Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1400 block of Orange.