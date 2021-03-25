Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from March 15 to March 21:

Jason Stelly, 28, warrant other agency

Tracey Lockwood, 62, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Cameron Elia, 23, warrant other agency

Katisha Benjamin, 40, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21:

March 15

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South Memorial Highway.

A dog bite was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.

A dog at large was reported in the 2500 block of Avenue C.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of North 27th Street.

March 16

A theft was reported in the 100 block of North 18 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 1200 block of North 20th Street.

March 17

A dog at large was reported in the 200 block of South 21 st Street.

Street. A death was reported in the 200 block of Hardy.

A person was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 700 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2700 block of Avenue D.

March 18

Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A runaway was reported in the 200 block of South Second Street.

Indecency with a child was reported in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.

An officer recovered stolen property in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of FM 365.

March 19

A dog bite was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

March 20

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, assault causes bodily injury, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

Terroristic threat-family violence and assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1900 block of North 19th Street.

March 21