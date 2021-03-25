expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Sisters Ava Wiltz, left, and Sierra Wiltz said the Nederland softball team, consisting of three sets of siblings, has a unique bond. (Chris Moore/The News.)

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

By Chris Moore

Published 12:27 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

NEDERLAND — Nederland head coach Will Mallette likes for his teams to feel like family, which is particularly easy since several players are related.

“It is pretty neat,” he said. “Through JV and varsity, I think we have five or six sets of sisters now on the team. It is cool seeing that. A lot of times, sisters fight, but we don’t see any of that. They are there for each other, just like teammates. I don’t know if they act like that at the house, but out here, they support each other and hold each other accountable. They are teammates out here.”

Senior Sierra Wiltz, who plays first base and is the team’s designated hitter, and her sister, Ava Wiltz, a sophomore, believe their bond is unique. The younger sister plays catcher and middle infield.

“We are super close compared to some of the other siblings that we know,” Ava said. “Me and her have a really strong relationship and share almost everything with each other. We hang out a lot.”

Sierra said the two are each other’s best friend.

“It has always been a blessing to play with my sister because she is my best friend,” Sierra said. “We have a connection on the field, especially last year when I was pitching and she was catching. It was a special thing we had going on.”

Sierra said the two grew closer as they got older.

“Growing up (Ava) was more of the tomboy,” she said. “I was more of the girly girl. As we got into high school, we were able to share more things together.”

Nederland’s Allysa Collazo and Breanna Collazo, along with a trio of stepsisters, give the team a supportive environment.

“That is what you want,” Mallette said. “You want them to be a family, where they are all sisters… Most of my kids were watching Bulldog softball when they were little. Many watched their cousins or aunts play. This is really a family atmosphere.”

Sierra said the entire team has a strong bond.

“This year especially, we have a really strong connection with our team,” she said. “Us being sisters, we get to share what it feels like to be a family.”

While they are close, when pit against each other, the competitive nature kicks in.

“We push each other because we know how far we can go,” Sierra said. “At the same time, when we aren’t on the same team, we are each others’ biggest fan.”

The sisters have a 27-year-old brother, but they agree Ava is the most competitive.

“I am probably right behind her,” Sierra said. “If it is between me and anyone else, I am more chill and laid back, but if it is against (Ava), I make it a competition. I always like to crank it up a little more. She usually gets the better of me but I will always be her number one fan.”

In a matter of months, Sierra will go off to college at Texas A&M, leaving her younger sister behind. Ava, who is almost always up for a challenge, acknowledged she might not be ready just yet to accept that outcome.

“It is going to be difficult,” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe it is time for me to figure some things out for myself.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College students join college honor society

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks, Bulldogs trade buckets in exciting Wednesday night battle

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists