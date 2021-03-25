expand
March 25, 2021

Sean Doyle Kerr

By PA News

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sean Doyle Kerr, 55, of Nederland, Texas passed away March 19, 2021.

He was born in Beaumont, Texas on March 27, 1965 to Barry Kerr and Ginger Ryder (Kerr) Romero.

He graduated in 1983 from Port Neches Groves High School.

Sean was a life long member of the First United Methodist Church of Nederland and worked for American Steam-A-Way for over 30 years.

Sean loved to be outdoors and in nature-fishing and camping.

But most of all, Sean loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Those left to cherish Sean’s memory are his mother, Ginger Ryder Romero of Bridge City, formerly of Nederland; his sister, Staci Kerr Harken of Beaumont; his nieces, McKenzie Harken Hidalgo and her husband, Chase of Beaumont, and Marleigh Harken of Houston; his great nephew, Hollis Andrew Hidalgo; his god-mother, Doris Wilkinson of Fairview; his father, Barry Kerr of Oklahoma; his beloved cat, Baby Girl; and many cousins, extended family and friends.

Sean is preceded in death by his wonderful step-dad, Bobby Romero; and grandparents, Mac and Nellie B. Ryder, and John and Thelma Kerr.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service being held at 4:00 p.m., Dr. Brad Morgan and Rev. Mark Bunch officiants.

Ms. Ginger request that everyone dress casual to say goodbye to Sean.

Memorials can be given to the Humane Society-Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Ave., Beaumont, TX 77705 or Donor’s Choice.

