expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Mia Wells and Roger Turcios (Courtesy photos)

Wilson Early College students join college honor society

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

The Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted 23 new members this week for the local Port Arthur chapter, among whom were two Wilson Early College seniors.

Mia Wells and Roger Turcios were the only two high school students inducted into the Alpha Lambda Rho chapter at Lamar State College Port Arthur this year.

“These kids are truly exemplars of what hard work at Wilson will produce,” said Janice Hendrix, assistant principal at Wilson Early College. “Mia and Roger are both passionate about learning, which is inspiring to their peers, professors and teachers.”

Eligibility for Phi Theta Kappa includes having completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate or bachelor’s degree, maintaining a 3.5 grade point average, and enrollment in an institution that has an active chapter.

With more than 1,500 chapters in the United States and abroad, Phi Theta Kappa is the only internationally acclaimed honor society serving two-year colleges that offer associate degree programs.

Founded in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has sought to recognize and encourage scholarship among associate degree students. Wells and Turcios, who will graduate in May with the rest of their senior class of 2024, will also receive their Associate of Arts in Academic Studies from LSCPA this Spring.

Wells has decisions to make, as she has been accepted to eight universities so far. She plans to major in Biology but says she feels prepared for what university life has in store for her.

“Mia is every teacher’s dream student,” said Rebecca Harrison, Wells’s U.S History teacher at Wilson. “She is devoted to academics, eager, delightfully curious and goal oriented.”

Turcios will attend Lamar University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in bilingual education. His plans are to someday become a school principal.

“Roger is a natural leader,” Harrison said. “His classmates look to him for ideas, support, companionship, and positive reinforcement.”

For more information about Wilson Early College High School, call 409-984-8960.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College students join college honor society

College/Pro Sports

Seahawks, Bulldogs trade buckets in exciting Wednesday night battle

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur

Local

Happy birthday to Nederland’s Inez Libersat, who is 105 years young

High School Sports

Titans offensive dynamo, Bulldogs shutdown defender named Willie Ray Smith finalists