Wilson Early College students join college honor society

The Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted 23 new members this week for the local Port Arthur chapter, among whom were two Wilson Early College seniors.

Mia Wells and Roger Turcios were the only two high school students inducted into the Alpha Lambda Rho chapter at Lamar State College Port Arthur this year.

“These kids are truly exemplars of what hard work at Wilson will produce,” said Janice Hendrix, assistant principal at Wilson Early College. “Mia and Roger are both passionate about learning, which is inspiring to their peers, professors and teachers.”

Eligibility for Phi Theta Kappa includes having completed at least 12 hours of coursework toward an associate or bachelor’s degree, maintaining a 3.5 grade point average, and enrollment in an institution that has an active chapter.

With more than 1,500 chapters in the United States and abroad, Phi Theta Kappa is the only internationally acclaimed honor society serving two-year colleges that offer associate degree programs.

Founded in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has sought to recognize and encourage scholarship among associate degree students. Wells and Turcios, who will graduate in May with the rest of their senior class of 2024, will also receive their Associate of Arts in Academic Studies from LSCPA this Spring.

Wells has decisions to make, as she has been accepted to eight universities so far. She plans to major in Biology but says she feels prepared for what university life has in store for her.

“Mia is every teacher’s dream student,” said Rebecca Harrison, Wells’s U.S History teacher at Wilson. “She is devoted to academics, eager, delightfully curious and goal oriented.”

Turcios will attend Lamar University to earn a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in bilingual education. His plans are to someday become a school principal.

“Roger is a natural leader,” Harrison said. “His classmates look to him for ideas, support, companionship, and positive reinforcement.”

For more information about Wilson Early College High School, call 409-984-8960.