March 26, 2021

Abraham Ross Thornton

By PA News

Published 5:39 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Abraham Ross Thornton of Port Arthur, Texas Transitioned on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Harbor Hospice Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

He was born in Simmesport, La. on December 27, 1952, to the late Abraham and Manerva Thornton.

He accepted God and was baptized at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Simmesport, La.

Abraham came to Port Arthur, Texas where he attended schools in the Port Arthur Independent School District and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1970.

Abraham joined the U.S. Army where he received an honorable discharge.

Abraham Ross Thornton was preceded in death by his father Abraham Thornton, brother, Felton Ray Thornton, Grandparents, James and Edna Spears, Rev. Moak and Addie Thornton.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Carolyn Joiner Thornton, of Houston, Texas; mother, Manerva (Sis) Thornton of Port Arthur, Texas; Daughters, Lareka Bowles (Kevin) Atlanta, Ga., Dominque Thornton, Venus Amezcua (Luis) of Gulfport, Ms.; Courtney Jackson, Atlanta, Ga. Brianna Eppes, Moundville, Al.; Loving Sister, Camella A Thornton Williams, Port Arthur, Texas; brother, Daniel Anderson, Port Arthur, Texas; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, Four Aunts, Gracie Spears Watkins, Mary Doris Sims, Port Arthur, Texas, Grace Thornton, Marksville, La., Louise Grisbey, Baton Rouge La.; five uncles, Aaron Spears (Patricia), Joseph Spears (Linda) of Port Arthur, Texas, Dempsy Spears, Simmesport La., Phillip Spears (Dean), Baker, La.; Rev. Edward Thornton, Houston, Texas, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Tx.

