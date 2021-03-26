expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in February.

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 5:09 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Broadband access legislation will take center stage next week in Jefferson County.

Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference on legislation to increase broadband access across Texas Monday in Beaumont.

The governor will be joined by Speaker Dade Phelan, Rep. Trent Ashby and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine.

Ashby is the author of legislation that aims to increase broadband access in Texas.

The conference begins at noon with media setup starting shortly before at the Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School Library in Beaumont.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Local

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College’s Mia Wells & Roger Turcios join college honor society

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?