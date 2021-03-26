Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Broadband access legislation will take center stage next week in Jefferson County.

Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a press conference on legislation to increase broadband access across Texas Monday in Beaumont.

The governor will be joined by Speaker Dade Phelan, Rep. Trent Ashby and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine.

Ashby is the author of legislation that aims to increase broadband access in Texas.

The conference begins at noon with media setup starting shortly before at the Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School Library in Beaumont.