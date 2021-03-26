expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Construction has stopped at two historic buildings purchased in 2019 by Motiva Enterprises. (Monique Batson/The News)

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

By Monique Batson

Published 10:55 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Two years after Motiva Enterprises announced the purchase and rehabilitation of two historic Port Arthur buildings, renovations have seemed to cease.

It’s a move one local official calls concerning, but hopes is only temporary.

“I have had conversations with them,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Michael Sinegal. “They said they’re going to put it on hiatus for now but they are still committed to the development of downtown. They didn’t give me a timeline because of the economic downturn right now.”

In June 2020, Motiva, which was renovating the Adams Building and Federal Building on Austin Avenue, confirmed to The News it would be cutting approximately 200 jobs due to the impact from COVID-19. At the time, the refinery employed nearly 3,000 U.S. workers.

“I am concerned, but regardless of what happens, it’s on their end as far as the revitalizations,” Sinegal said. “They’ve done a lot to those buildings. They look better just the way they are now.”

The commissioner said the refinery’s 2019 announcement to purchase the building was a “dream come true.”

“That was the best thing I’d heard in my 20-25 years of being in politics in Jefferson County and Port Arthur,” he added.

In a written statement Friday, Motiva acknowledged that revitalization had been slowed, but said it was committed to continuing the progress:

“We are currently awaiting historical designations from both the state and federal government. Although the renovation timeline has been slowed, downtown Port Arthur is still the future home of a Motiva campus that will provide much needed office space for employees and contractors who are not directly involved in site-specific maintenance or operations.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College’s Mia Wells & Roger Turcios join college honor society

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit