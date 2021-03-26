expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Jefferson County Commissioners approved a grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife to fix the Mesquite Point Public Boat Ramp destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. (Monique Batson/The News)

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

By Monique Batson

Published 12:30 am Friday, March 26, 2021

A Texas Parks and Wildlife grant approved this week by Jefferson County Commissioners soon will bring Pleasure Island one step closer to living up to its name.

Last year the county began soliciting firms to “remove and replace the Mesquite Point Public Boat Ramp on the south side of Highway 82 to include but not be limited to: the removal of existing finger piers and boat ramp materials and the construction of new finger piers and ramps,” according to documents from the purchasing department.

Funds will be provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife through a grant aimed at recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

The 2018 storm broke records when it dumped 60 inches of rain near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport, which now is the highest total of rainfall from a tropical event in the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center.

And Pleasure Island was not spared.

The Mesquite Point Public Boat Ramp on Pleasure Island has been closed since 2018. (Monique Batson/The News)

“A lot of the island’s recreational infrastructure like the marina, boat launch, fishing pier, and gazebo were damaged,” said John Beard, who served on the Pleasure Island Advisory Board during the storm. “We need to make it better so it’s something all the citizens can enjoy — everyone from the fishermen, boaters, recreational visitors and bird watchers.”

TPW provides boating access grants “for the construction of public boat ramp facilities throughout Texas,” according to the organization’s website.

Construction on the Mesquite Point Public Boat Ramp is expected to be done by the end of the year.

As COVID-19 restrictions lift and more residents receive vaccines, Beard said now is the prime time to work on the city’s recreational areas.

“Everybody has cabin fever thanks to COVID,” the life-long Port Arthur resident said. As things begin to ease, hopefully more people will be able to take advantage of getting out there and just watching the boats come in.”

Beard, who is retired but has spent years as an area activist, said Pleasure Island should remain a priority for city and county government.

Port Arthur Councilman Cal Jones, whose district oversees the island, was not able to provide comment by press time.

“We think of the island as being the gem of the Gulf Coast,” Beard said. “Well, that gem needs polishing. Gems are designed to shine and be brilliant.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College’s Mia Wells & Roger Turcios join college honor society

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend