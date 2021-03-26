Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 17 to March 23:

March 17

Leroy Jackson, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.

March 18

Katie Osborne, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Simpson.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Main.

A dog at large/dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of South.

March 19

Steven Langham, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

Josey Balsano, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Carroll Johnson, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

Woodrow Ratcliff, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

David Mcelroy, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

March 20

Victoria Eziomowho, 19, was arrested for public intoxication by a minor in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Natalie Richardson, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 7200 block of Terrell.

Eric Bramblet, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 7200 block of Terrell.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Warren Street.

March 21

Christopher Place,38,was arrested for evading/arrest detention and failure to identify fugitive/ intent to give false information in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 22

Myla Angelle, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Freddy Araica Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Main.

Jose Araica, 31, was arrested for public intoxication and warrants in the 2600 of Main.

Alexis Cruz, 21, was arrested for assault in the 4200 block of Beaumont.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

March 23