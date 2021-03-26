Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 17 to March 23:
March 17
- Leroy Jackson, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.
March 18
- Katie Osborne, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of 32nd Street.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Simpson.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Main.
- A dog at large/dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of South.
March 19
- Steven Langham, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- Josey Balsano, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Carroll Johnson, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- Woodrow Ratcliff, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
- David Mcelroy, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
March 20
- Victoria Eziomowho, 19, was arrested for public intoxication by a minor in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Natalie Richardson, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 7200 block of Terrell.
- Eric Bramblet, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 7200 block of Terrell.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Warren Street.
March 21
- Christopher Place,38,was arrested for evading/arrest detention and failure to identify fugitive/ intent to give false information in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
March 22
- Myla Angelle, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Freddy Araica Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Main.
- Jose Araica, 31, was arrested for public intoxication and warrants in the 2600 of Main.
- Alexis Cruz, 21, was arrested for assault in the 4200 block of Beaumont.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
March 23
- James Barnes Colston, 26, was arrested for assault, resisting arrest, assault against a public servant, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal mischief in the 5600 block of Baird.
- Tyler Savant, 22, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Jammy Hicks, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of East Parkway.
- Joe Mata, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
- A Theft was reported in the 6100 block of Short Street.
- An assault offensive touch was reported in the 3000 block of South Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.