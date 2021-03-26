expand
March 26, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from March 17 to March 23:

March 17

  • Leroy Jackson, 44, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Woodlawn Drive.

March 18

  • Katie Osborne, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 6800 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Simpson.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4600 block of Main.
  • A dog at large/dog bite was reported in the 3100 block of South.

March 19

  • Steven Langham, 33, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Josey Balsano, 40, was arrested for warrants in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Carroll Johnson, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Woodrow Ratcliff, 42, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • David Mcelroy, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5100 block of East Parkway.

March 20

  • Victoria Eziomowho, 19, was arrested for public intoxication by a minor in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Natalie Richardson, 38, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 7200 block of Terrell.
  • Eric Bramblet, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 7200 block of Terrell.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Warren Street.

March 21

  • Christopher Place,38,was arrested for evading/arrest detention and failure to identify fugitive/ intent to give false information in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

March 22

  • Myla Angelle, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Freddy Araica Jr., 34, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Jose Araica, 31, was arrested for public intoxication and warrants in the 2600 of Main.
  • Alexis Cruz, 21, was arrested for assault in the 4200 block of Beaumont.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

March 23

  • James Barnes Colston, 26, was arrested for assault, resisting arrest, assault against a public servant, obstruction or retaliation, and criminal mischief in the 5600 block of Baird.
  • Tyler Savant, 22, was arrested for assault causing bodily injury in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Jammy Hicks, 20, was arrested for warrants in the 3800 block of East Parkway.
  • Joe Mata, 30, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd in the 1700 block of Jefferson Boulevard.
  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A Theft was reported in the 6100 block of Short Street.
  • An assault offensive touch was reported in the 3000 block of South Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

