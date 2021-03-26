expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

LETTER TO EDITOR — It’s safest to listen to legal police orders

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Last Saturday scanning through the TV news there was a lady talking about George Floyd while showing pictures of 25 to 30 black men killed by police.

Remembering some of those stories it came to mind that back in grade school on my report card was one line that read “listen to and follow direction.”
It is my opinion that these men would still be alive, including Floyd, if only they would “listen and follow direction.”

When police give you a legal order, why argue with someone that has a gun, a nightstick and mace?
BLM should be “Better Listen Man.” If mothers and fathers teach that simple rule, there would be no more pictures to add to the collection.

 

Warren Grammer

Port Arthur

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

KATHIE DEASY – Let God be your guide through shipwrecked faith

MONIQUE BATSON — COVID-19 found me in my home, and it is definitely not “just the flu”

LETTER TO EDITOR — It’s safest to listen to legal police orders

Margie Jean Mearlon-Hill 

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College’s Mia Wells & Roger Turcios join college honor society

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur