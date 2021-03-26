expand
Ad Spot

March 26, 2021

Monique Batson has been named editor of The Port Arthur News.

MONIQUE BATSON — COVID-19 found me in my home, and it is definitely not “just the flu”

By Monique Batson

Published 12:02 am Friday, March 26, 2021

I had been working from home for nearly one year when I contracted COVID-19. And as someone who dealt with anxiety long before a pandemic hit, I didn’t need to be told twice to take precautions.

I rarely left my house, shopping only at odd hours in stores without many customers, masked and keeping so distanced that I wouldn’t go down an aisle with another person on it.

But it walked right through my front door.

My 19-year-old daughter works in the restaurant industry and told me on the night of Jan. 29 that she wasn’t feeling well. She was running a low-grade fever but had no other symptoms; so I went into mom mode, administering meds and applying cold washcloths to her head. The next morning, she woke with a sore throat. And hours later, she began coughing.

It was then that I realized what she had, and that it was only a matter of days before I caught it too.

She tested positive on Monday, but by then no longer had symptoms. It was that afternoon that I began running fever and was diagnosed the following morning.

But unlike her, my symptoms lasted much longer than a couple of days. Nearly two months later, I still suffer from them. My ability to smell and taste comes and goes. Occasionally I require one of the breathing treatments I so often needed at the height of my illness.

But the worst of all is the fatigue. Some days it takes every ounce of energy I have just to get out of my bed, much less actually move once I’ve done so.

And it was during a recent talk with Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie that I realized I wasn’t alone.

“A couple of days I wake feeling very tired,” said the mayor who was diagnosed December 17. “I’m still trying to wean myself from oxygen. There are times I awaken and my joints just ache.”

Bartie is one of the more outspoken Southeast Texas leaders when it comes to virus protection, sharing not only his concerns but also the details of his own illness.

“I don’t mind talking about it because I want people to know this thing is real,” he said last week, less than two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

I had registered for the vaccine prior to contracting the virus, and was called for my appointment two days after my diagnosis. COVID patients are asked to wait 90 days before getting vaccinated, but I have the date marked on my calendar.

You, however, do not have to wait.

While Texas will be lifting the restrictions on vaccines March 29, Jefferson County opened the vaccine up this week to everyone 18 and older.

Those in Mid and South Counties can get theirs at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Drive.

Both my daughter and I are incredibly fortunate that we only had mild-to-moderate symptoms. And by staying isolated in our rooms, wearing masks in the house, and sanitizing everything we touched; we never passed the virus to my teenage boys.

But as things begin to return to a semi-normal pre-COVID world, it’s just as important that we take the necessary precautions to stop the spread.

Bartie will receive his second dose of the vaccine on April 5, and has invited the public to witness. I’ll be there, still counting the days until I can join him.

To register for your vaccine, visit vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov or call 409-550-2536 option 4.

 

Monique Batson serves as editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at monique.batson@panews.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

KATHIE DEASY – Let God be your guide through shipwrecked faith

MONIQUE BATSON — COVID-19 found me in my home, and it is definitely not “just the flu”

LETTER TO EDITOR — It’s safest to listen to legal police orders

Margie Jean Mearlon-Hill 

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests: March 8-14

Local

Wilson Early College’s Mia Wells & Roger Turcios join college honor society

Local

Nederland man sentenced to 15 years for selling meth

Local

Port Arthur vaccine site extends Thursday hours. Officials talk need to get more participation.

Local

Police & fire marshal game room inspections yield more than a dozen Port Arthur violations

Local

Kansas City Railroad acquisition creates opportunity for Port Arthur, surrounding region

Local

Sinking of Texaco Oklahoma 50 years ago, deaths of 31 remembered in Port Arthur ceremony

Local

Greater Port Arthur The Magazine arrives this week

High School Sports

Nederland, PNG coaches breakdown Thursday playoff keys

Local

Indorama Ventures names site director to lead Port Neches plant

Local

PAPD: Can anyone identify this theft suspect?

Local

Butterfly release to honor memory of Nederland teen lost to suicide, creation of non-profit

Beaumont

Boyfriend charged with murder following death of pregnant girlfriend

Local

Autopsy performed; police update effort to ID body found in canal adjacent to Port Arthur plant property

Local

Texas provides details on plan to open COVID-19 vaccination to all adults

Local

City updates timelines for Port Arthur street repair efforts

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial graduate Jenna Khuu takes engineering path to Port Arthur robot building

Local

Young Emerging Leaders want to find their voice while giving back to Greater Port Arthur