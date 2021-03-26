expand
March 26, 2021

The Port Arthur Police Department released these images of Cordell Marquis Evans.

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

By PA News

Published 5:30 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Authorities have positively identified the body found last week in a Port Arthur canal, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying who the person was last in contact with before passing away.

A cause of death is unknown, and police are not saying at this point if foul play has been ruled out.

“We are asking if anyone has any information on (Cordell Marquis Evans’) last whereabouts or who he might have been last seen with, to please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600,” a PAPD statement said. “You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.”

The Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call for service in the 3700 block of Savannah Avenue at approximately 7:19 p.m. March 18. Upon arrival, officers located human remains in a canal running adjacent to Motiva property.

The victim was identified Thursday as 24-year-old Cordell Marquis Evans of Beaumont.

Police said Evans was last known to be a transient who frequented the area of College and 4th Street in Beaumont. Evans was approximately 5’9” and 105 pounds and was also known by the name “Aidelen,” according to authorities.

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

