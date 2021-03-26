Trinell Rene Miller Smith, a heaven sent angel was born upon this earth on September 8, 1960 in Port Arthur, Texas to the union of the late Ernest Mack Miller and JoAnn Crader Miller.

Her life in Christ began at an early age when she was baptized under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard at First Sixth Street.

Trinell later moved her membership to God 1st Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Donald R. A Touraint, Sr.

She loved her Lincoln High School Class of 1978 where she served for 43 years as class secretary.

At the time of her transition, Trinell was employed at the City of Port Arthur for the past 43 years.

Her current position was at the City of Port Arthur Water Utilities Department.

Trinell was married to Glenn Earl Smith, Sr. (deceased) and to this union three beautiful children were born, KaNisha Tané Smith, Glenn Earl Smith, Jr., and Trí Mesha Glennell Smith.

Trinell departed this earthly life to receive her wings in God’s Kingdom with welcoming arms on Friday, March 19, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Trí Mesha, mother JoAnn, father Ernest, stepfather Daniel Jones, grandparents Doll Brown, and Leon and Helen Miller.

Trinell is survived by her children KaNisha and Glenn “G”, her brother Eric Wayne Miller (Toya), her sister Erica LaNell Miller, and special son-in-love, Deriah Miller.

She loved her grandchildren, Kavian, Kyrin, Kadin, Meriyah, Messiah, her great-granddaughter, KaVani, and Keyaza (to make her arrival May 3, 2021).

Her nieces Tamara and Brittany, nephews Keavon, Eric, Jr., and DeJohn, her uncle Nelson Crader (Geneva), aunts Lois Fisher (Murphy), Hargie Faye Pitre, Sister-in-Law Lenita Alexander (Dale), her Sister in Christ, Rev Dr. Yvonne Howard, special friends Melanie Ned and Sonya Allen, and a host of cousins, friends, and other family members.

A visitation is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.