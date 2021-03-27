expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

By PA News

Published 12:25 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

A bullet fired from an unknown direction struck a Groves woman’s car, shattering the glass and going through her daughter’s jacket, authorities said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Tuesday shooting, Capt. Crystal Holmes said.

The Groves woman had just gotten off the short feeder road onto Texas 73 near 25th Street going toward FM 366 when the shooting took place.

No one was injured, though the bullet lodged in the woman’s car door.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.

Tips can be anonymous and could result in a cash reward.

Make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

PNG grinds through playoff win; coach says “we are only going to get better”

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Local

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Groves

Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

Business

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

Business

Taste of Gumbo enjoyed through drive thru

Local

Religion briefs

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Local

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

Local

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Local

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball