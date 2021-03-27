Cardinals host NSU for senior day

BEAUMONT — Lamar University will step on the field at Provost Umphrey Stadium one final time for the 2021 spring regular season as it hosts Northwestern State today for Senior Day.

The Cardinals enter the week in a two-way tie for fifth in the Southland Conference standings just a game back of Southeastern Louisiana (who LU closes the season against), and a game up on Northwestern State.

Today’s contest holds equal importance for both teams, as the Cards and Demons enter the final stretch run looking to make a late season climb up the conference ladder. LU enters the weekend showdown just a game up on Northwestern State in the standings. The Demons are the league’s lone remaining team with a win on the season.

Today’s regular-season finale was originally slated to be the Cardinals’ season opener, but the game was postponed due to a rare winter storm that hit the Golden Triangle last month.

The Cardinals trail the all-time series to Northwestern State, 8-12 (.400) overall, but are a game over .500 against the Demons in Beaumont (4-3-1/.563). LU enters the matchup looking to flip the script in the series. Big Red has lost three straight and seven of the previous eight meetings in the series with the last LU win coming in 2016 when the Cardinals scored a touchdown with second remaining to defeat Northwestern State by a point. The Demons recorded a 34-13 victory last season in Natchitoches.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. from Provost Umphrey Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Newstalk 560 KLVI and streamed live on ESPN+.