expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

The recent winter storm postpones the already-delayed Lamar football season opener. Lamar Athletics

Cardinals host NSU for senior day

By PA News

Published 12:08 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

BEAUMONT — Lamar University will step on the field at Provost Umphrey Stadium one final time for the 2021 spring regular season as it hosts Northwestern State today for Senior Day.

The Cardinals enter the week in a two-way tie for fifth in the Southland Conference standings just a game back of Southeastern Louisiana (who LU closes the season against), and a game up on Northwestern State.
Today’s contest holds equal importance for both teams, as the Cards and Demons enter the final stretch run looking to make a late season climb up the conference ladder. LU enters the weekend showdown just a game up on Northwestern State in the standings. The Demons are the league’s lone remaining team with a win on the season.
Today’s regular-season finale was originally slated to be the Cardinals’ season opener, but the game was postponed due to a rare winter storm that hit the Golden Triangle last month.
The Cardinals trail the all-time series to Northwestern State, 8-12 (.400) overall, but are a game over .500 against the Demons in Beaumont (4-3-1/.563). LU enters the matchup looking to flip the script in the series. Big Red has lost three straight and seven of the previous eight meetings in the series with the last LU win coming in 2016 when the Cardinals scored a touchdown with second remaining to defeat Northwestern State by a point. The Demons recorded a 34-13 victory last season in Natchitoches.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. from Provost Umphrey Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Newstalk 560 KLVI and streamed live on ESPN+.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

PNG grinds through playoff win; coach says “we are only going to get better”

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Local

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Groves

Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

Business

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

Business

Taste of Gumbo enjoyed through drive thru

Local

Religion briefs

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Local

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

Local

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Local

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball