Community to gather in memory of transgender woman found dead in Port Arthur

Community members on Sunday will gather to honor the life of a transgender woman whose body was found earlier this month in a Port Arthur ditch.

The remains of Aidelen Evans, identified Friday by police as 24-year-old Cordell Marquis Evans, were found at approximately 7:19 p.m. March 18 in a canal running adjacent to Motova property.

Port Arthur police said Evans was last known to be a transient who frequented the area of College and 4th Street in Beaumont. Evans was approximately 5’9” and 105 pounds.

The March 28 vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at Central Park, located at Fannin Street and 4th Street in Beaumont.

A cause of death is unknown, and police have not said if foul play has been ruled out.

“We are asking if anyone has any information on (Cordell Marquis Evans’) last whereabouts or who he might have been last seen with, to please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600,” a PAPD statement said.

“You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 833-TIPS. You do not have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.”