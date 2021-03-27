expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

Dr. Mark Porterie is Superintendent of Schools for the Port Arthur Independent School District.

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

By PA News

Published 12:24 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Administrators with the Port Arthur Independent School District are keeping an eye on the 87th Legislative Session and a number of bills that could impact education and funding.

The Chapter 313 program, which addresses value limitation and tax credits, remains important to the development of major industrial projects in the area, Superintendent Mark Porterie said.

If House Bill 1556 as filed becomes law, it would eliminate the major features of the current program that encouraged the school board and others to accept and consider applications.

“It is unlikely others in our area would ever consider applications under the proposed abatement program,” he said.

The program is a way to allow the school district to offer an incentive of sorts to court industry. Municipalities have this power already.

PAISD currently has Chapter 313 agreements with a number of industrial entities including Motiva, The Premcor Refining Group, TE Products Pipeline and others.

Porterie explained during a recent school board meeting that the 313 agreements have been positive for the district, but HB 1556 would shift the benefit of the applicant and remove the district from approving the agreement.

In addition, the Texas Education Agency announced funding would be available to schools seeing enrollment and attendance drops due to COVID-19, as long as they maintain or increase current levels of on-campus attendance.

This, Porterie explained, is a positive.

“We appreciate our governor providing a ‘Hold Harmless’ for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year,” he said. “Schools will now receive the ‘Hold Harmless’ funding as long as they meet the criteria.”

PAISD, he said, does meet the criteria.

Other bills worth watching include HB 1468 relating to curriculum and eligibility requirements for the provision of local remote learning to qualify for state funding and calculation of average daily attendance, and HB 5 and SB 5 broadband bills.

Other action

Also during the meeting Porterie gave an update on various projects.

  • As of March 12 the district is the owner of the former Christus building across from the library. The building will house PAISD support services, transportation, maintenance technology and more.
  • The district is preparing for the demolition of the former Stephen F. Austin campus. Abatement of textured plaster and duct pipe insulation and some flooring is underway and they are coordinating that utilities will be kept on in order to keep the print shop open. Architects are looking at the building for a Newcomer’s Center.
  • Projects at Lincoln Middle School track are ongoing and work at the Thomas Jefferson Middle School stadium and auditorium was approved.

 

 

 

 

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

PNG grinds through playoff win; coach says “we are only going to get better”

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Local

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Groves

Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

Business

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

Business

Taste of Gumbo enjoyed through drive thru

Local

Religion briefs

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Local

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

Local

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Local

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball