March 27, 2021

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:26 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches City Council has awarded bids for projects to replace a section of sanitary sewer line and rehabilitate sections of concrete pavement throughout the city.

Funding for both projects will come from 2020 Certificates of Obligation issued last May.

Johnson Industries Inc. was the low bidder for the Main A Lift Station Force Main Rehabilitation construction project between the Saba Lift Station and Spur 136.

City Manager Andre Wimer said the total bid, which includes an alternate bid and a deductive bid, comes in at $429,750.

“The alternate bid allows for the segment of force main crossing beneath the DD7 ditch to be replaced,” Wimer said. “The deductive bid allows for a change in the type of pipe. By accepting the deduction, it allows for accepting the alternate bid thereby allowing for the entire segment of line to be replaced from the Saba Lift Station to Spur 136.”

The project involved the replacement of a segment of the force main, which is used to carry wastewater from throughout the city to the wastewater treatment plant for processing.

This segment of line has experienced failures in the past, he said.

Brystar Contracting won the bid for the concrete pavement rehabilitation project with a base bid of $526,074.50.

Areas to be rehabilitated include several sections on Merriman Street, a section on Pine Street, a section on Sierra Street, a section on West Kitchen, a section on South Kitchen, a section on Meadowgreen, a section on Reynolds Street, and a section on Saba Lane.

In other business, councilmembers approved suspending a proposed rate increase submitted by Texas Gas Service in their filing dated Feb. 11, 2021.

The ordinance, which was approved earlier this week, suspends the implementation of the requested rates until May 27 to allow for a review and analysis by the city’s utility consultant, Dan Lawton.

