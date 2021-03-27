expand
March 27, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

By Monique Batson

Published 12:21 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from March 15 to March 21

  • Jason Jagneaux, 25, other agency warrant(s)
  • Rigmaiden, 26, fail to identify giving false/suspicious information and other agency warrant(s)
  • Jeremy Degeyter, 36, public intoxication
  • Jason Balsamo, 43, other agency warrant(s)
  • Samantha Hill, 23, driving while intoxicated.
  • Espinosa, 47, criminal trespassing

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21

March 15

  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Montrose.

March 16

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and fail to identify giving false/fictitious information in the intersection of Merriman and Bella Vita Street.

March 17

  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall Street.
  • An officer investigated a report of driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue.
  • An assault was reported in the 700 block of Lee Street.

March 18

  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Baker Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of Seventh Street.

March 19

  • An assault was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.

March 20

  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose Street.
  • a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Montgomery Street.

March 21

  • Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Second Street.

