Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

Port Neches Police arrested the following individuals from March 15 to March 21

Jason Jagneaux, 25, other agency warrant(s)

Rigmaiden, 26, fail to identify giving false/suspicious information and other agency warrant(s)

Jeremy Degeyter, 36, public intoxication

Jason Balsamo, 43, other agency warrant(s)

Samantha Hill, 23, driving while intoxicated.

Espinosa, 47, criminal trespassing

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls from March 15 to March 21

March 15

An assault was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Montrose.

March 16

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) and fail to identify giving false/fictitious information in the intersection of Merriman and Bella Vita Street.

March 17

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2700 block of Nall Street.

An officer investigated a report of driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue.

An assault was reported in the 700 block of Lee Street.

March 18

Theft was reported in the 800 block of Baker Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2300 block of Seventh Street.

March 19

An assault was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia Avenue.

March 20

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of Montrose Street.

a person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive.

A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Montgomery Street.

March 21