March 27, 2021

Religion briefs

By PA News

Published 12:22 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Christian authors Cloyd Kimble and Latonya West Kimble are holding a book signing at 1 p.m. today at Holiday Inn, 2929 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. This is a change from the previous location.

Cloyd Kimble’s book is “Bounce Back, The Life and Testimony of Apostle Cloyd Kimble.”

His wife’s book is “Rhapsodize, Inspirational Poetry by Poet-evangelist Latonya West Kimble.”

For more information, call 409-540-4280.

 

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon today at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. All are welcome.

 

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

 

First Church of God is celebrating Pastor Leroy Foster and Sister KT’s second pastoral anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Jones will be the speaker. Lunch will be served after service. All are invited and welcome to fellowship.

 

Living Word Community Church, 4737 10th St., will host Palm Sunday Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Easter Sunrise Service will be at 6 a.m. April 4 with breakfast to follow.

 

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., continues the teaching series “The Power of Praying for Your Adult Children” during the 11 a.m. morning worship service Sunday. The presenter will be Kerri Anne Nash.

The church is practicing social distance recommendations. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

 

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

