expand
Ad Spot

March 27, 2021

Avery Solis

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

By PA News

Published 12:30 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

Five people, an exchange of gunfire and a stolen backpack detail a chaotic scene last month at a Port Arthur motel, according to police records.

The violence that took place at approximately 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at Econo Lodge & Suites is detailed in a recently-released probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Avery Solis, a Groves man charged with aggravated robbery.

Port Arthur Police were called to the motel, located at 4500 Texas 73, and found a woman who had been shot twice and a man who had been assaulted.

The two claim Solis, 26, and two unidentified people arrived at the motel and Solis allegedly assaulted the man while brandishing a handgun and demanding property, the document states.

A second suspect forced his way into the motel room along with Solis and demanded property from the woman.

The male victim, outside the motel room at this point and reportedly “fearing for his life,” fired his handgun through the window into the room.

Police believe Solis returned fire from inside. The woman, who was armed with a handgun and inside the room, shot Solis in the foot and back. She then ran from the room and was shot by Solis in the arm and back, according to the document.

Solis and the other suspects left the scene with a backpack, which was inside of the room and belonged to the couple.

Solis later arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his foot and back.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the robbery scene and noticed Solis reportedly wearing the same clothing that was collected from him at the hospital.

According to previous reporting, Solis was admitted to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont and not immediately arrested. Typically when this happens, law enforcement must submit information to the District Attorney’s office for a warrant to be issued.

Solis reportedly left the Beaumont hospital on his own around March 8 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. March 15, he was arrested in the parking lot of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas by a Jefferson County Sheriff Office Felony Fugitive Warrant deputy assisted by PAPD and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Solis remained as of Friday in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bond for aggravated robbery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

PNG grinds through playoff win; coach says “we are only going to get better”

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Local

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Groves

Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

Business

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

Business

Taste of Gumbo enjoyed through drive thru

Local

Religion briefs

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Local

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

Local

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County

Local

Commissioner talks about Motiva’s decision to halt rehab of Port Arthur buildings

Local

Details, timeline for Pleasure Island public boat ramp repair

Local

INDICTMENT: Port Arthur woman breaks into ex’s home, busts 10 windows, steals items

Local

PHOTOS — Port Arthur remembers maritime tragedy of 50 years ago

Local

PHOTO — Downtown reconstruction continues at former News building

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: March 17-23

Beaumont

Altercation explodes into shooting at fireworks stand

Local

Memorial student suspended; PAISD investigating social media video with BB gun

Local

Port Arthur man stabs ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend in front of 1 year old

Education

School board members hear about importance of reading on level by 3rd grade

Lifestyle

Longtime pediatrician Punsalan remembered for caring nature, unshakable faith

High School Sports

Numerous sibling sets create family feel for Nederland softball