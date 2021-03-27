expand
March 27, 2021

Rotarians pictured at the Taste of Gumbo include Dr. Johnny Brown, Dr. Don Duplan, Carolyn J. Brown, Ron Fletcher, Regina Drake, Tammy Kotzur, Tayoba Swati, Stuart Salter and Cindy Cherry. (Courtesy photo)

Taste of Gumbo enjoyed through drive thru

By PA News

Published 12:23 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

The Port Arthur Rotary Club on March 20 hosted its annual Taste of Gumbo Program with a little twist.

Due to the pandemic, the Rotary Club held the event as a drive thru in an effort to protect the community and club members.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 20, the historic winter freeze that gripped Southeast Texas pushed the event into March.

Rotarians Judith Smith and Dianne Brown are seen outside the civic center working the drive thru during Taste of Gumbo. (Courtesy photo)

Another first for the Rotary Club was holding its silent auction virtually.

“Sponsors were extremely generous this year in the face of all that occurred during 2020 and so far in 2021,” President Elect Arthur Thomas said. “We thank them for their continued support.”

President Dr. Johnny Brown said club members take the Rotary motto of “Service above Self” to heart.

“We thank our vendors, community partners, sponsors and especially our drive thru guests for their support,” Brown said.

All proceeds of the event will go towards scholarships for high school seniors in Port Arthur and surrounding areas, as well as other charitable activities of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur.

 

— Written by Delilah Francis, the treasurer with the Rotary Club of Port Arthur.

