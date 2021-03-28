expand
March 28, 2021

First Baptist Church in Nederland pastor Jason Burden and Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier.

Nederland councilman leaving seat, announces plan to run for Jefferson County commissioner

By PA News

Published 8:18 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

NEDERLAND — Emmett Hollier has resigned from the Nederland City Council.

The now former ward 3 representative made the move Saturday, announcing his intent to run for Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2.

According to Nederland City Manager Chris Duque, per state law, Hollier automatically resigned from the council following the announcement; however, he will continue to serve as a member of the Nederland City Council until the vacant office is filled.

The Nederland City Council will not appointment an individual to fill the vacant Ward III City Council position; instead a special election will be called.

The special election will be held July 24.

The special election will be called April 12, and the filing period is between April 12 and May 24.

Section 3.02 of the City Charter prescribes the qualifications to serve on the Nederland City Council:

  • Be a citizen of the United States of America and a qualified voter of the State of Texas;
  • Resided for at least one year prior to the election date within the corporate limits of the City;
  • Resided for at least one year prior to the election date within the boundaries of the ward they shall represent;
  • Shall not be indebted to the City when take office.

