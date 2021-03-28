Nederland councilman leaving seat, announces plan to run for Jefferson County commissioner

NEDERLAND — Emmett Hollier has resigned from the Nederland City Council.

The now former ward 3 representative made the move Saturday, announcing his intent to run for Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2.

According to Nederland City Manager Chris Duque, per state law, Hollier automatically resigned from the council following the announcement; however, he will continue to serve as a member of the Nederland City Council until the vacant office is filled.

The Nederland City Council will not appointment an individual to fill the vacant Ward III City Council position; instead a special election will be called.

The special election will be held July 24.

The special election will be called April 12, and the filing period is between April 12 and May 24.

Section 3.02 of the City Charter prescribes the qualifications to serve on the Nederland City Council: