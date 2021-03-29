4 Port Arthur residents arrested in Nederland on vehicle burglary charges

PORT NECHES — Four Port Arthur men are facing burglary and other charges following their pre-dawn arrests Monday.

Port Neches Police Department officers were sent to the 1700 block of Green Oaks Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday. A caller reported hearing a car alarm going off and seeing a white 2000s-model Ford Explorer leaving the area.

At approximately 3:06 a.m., an officer located a vehicle matching that description and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Nederland Avenue and South 1st Street in Nederland.

Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said officers located two firearms, one of which had been stolen in a previous burglary, additional stolen property and drug paraphernalia during the course of the investigation.

Four arrests included:

• Luis Roberto Alonzo, 23, of Port Arthur for two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by felon and one count for burglary of a motor vehicle with two priors, and an outstanding warrant;

• Misrain Gonzalez, 23, of Port Arthur, two counts for unlawful possession of firearm by felon and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle;

• Elijah Rodriguez, 19, of Port Arthur, burglary of a motor vehicle, and two outstanding warrants;

• Jacqueline Hernandez, 22, of Port Arthur, burglary of a motor vehicle,

Lemoine said this case is under investigation and more charges could be coming.

He asked community members who have had their vehicles rummaged through, or items stolen, to contact police at 409-722-1424 or Detective Scott Thompson at 409-719-4239.

If you have video, please send it to sthompson@ci.port-neches.tx.us.

“We also ask residents in the area of Green Oaks Drive and Hebert Woods, the 900-1200 blocks West Drive, and the area of 1600 Vincent Place in Port Neches to please check for videos in reference to these individuals committing these offenses,” Lemoine said.