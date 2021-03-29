expand
March 29, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine (Office Of The Governor 3/29/2021)

Governor Abbott speaks in Jefferson County about broadband access legislation

By PA News

Published 1:57 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

BEAUMONT — Gov. Greg Abbott today held a press conference at Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School in Beaumont on expanding broadband access across Texas.

The Governor was joined by Speaker Dade Phelan, Rep. Trent Ashby and Hamshire-Fannett ISD Superintendent Dwaine Augustine to discuss the importance of reliable broadband for education, business and health care.

Ashby is the author of broadband legislation in the House that would create a state broadband office and a comprehensive broadband plan for Texas.

Earlier this year, the governor named broadband access as an emergency item for the 87th legislative session.

“Broadband access is no longer a luxury, it is an essential tool for all Texans,” Abbott said. “Schools need broadband to connect with students, businesses need it to remain competitive and our doctors and nurses and their patients need it for telemedicine purposes.

“The importance of closing the digital divide has never been more clear, and I look forward to working with Speaker Phelan, Representative Ashby, and the rest of the Legislature to expand broadband access to all Texans.”

