expand
Ad Spot

March 29, 2021

The Spindletop is the largest all-aluminum pilot boat in the U.S. It was built in Louisiana and delivered to Sabine Pilots. (Courtesy photo)

Largest all-aluminum pilot boat in U.S. finds Port Arthur home

By PA News

Published 10:54 am Monday, March 29, 2021

The saying is everything’s bigger in Texas — even if it comes by way of Loreauville, Louisiana.

Breaux’s Bay Craft in Loreauville was credited with creating the largest all-aluminum pilot boat in the U.S., building a 90-feet by 23-feet-by 12-feet-4-inch vessel called the “Spindletop.”

Breaux’s Bay Craft delivered the Spindletop on March 6 to the Sabine Pilots in Port Arthur.

Sabine Pilots serves the ports of Orange, Port Arthur and Beaumont, as well as much more.

Breaux’s Bay Craft Roy Breaux said the Spindletop boat was a huge accomplishment for his business.

“This is the biggest all-aluminum pilot boat built in the U.S.,” Breaux told workboat.com. “There are bigger ones in other parts of the world, but this is the largest in the U.S.”

Located in the heart of the Teche Area, Breaux’s Bay Craft was originally a towboat builder but switched to crew boats when the offshore industry got going in the 1960s. The locally-owned shop specializes in creating aluminum pilot boats, which serve many features.

Its main job is to transport maritime pilots between land and the inbound or outbound ships that they are piloting. A pilot is a mariner who maneuvers ships through dangerous or congested waters, such as harbors or river mouths.

As the oil and gas industry struggled this last year as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, Breaux’s Bay Craft jumped at the opportunity to help create a working ship for crews to use in the future.

The Spindletop was designed by Breaux’s Bay Craft and C. Fly Marine Services, and Breaux’s newest project consists of two boarding platforms on the bow, port and starboard, and two overheads on the pilothouse, port and starboard.

Aside from the new platforms, the Spindletop comes equipped with new safety features that make it state-of-the-art.

Rescue assist equipment includes a SeaLift custom-built rescue platform on the transom with a 24V hydraulic unit and a transom jib pole with a 120V electric winch, according to Work Boat.com

The rubber bumper system is a combination of D Bumpers and aircraft tires around the perimeter. USCG-approved equipment includes lifejackets for 16 people, Revere Coastal Commander life raft, flare kit, battle lantern and throw rings.

Overall, Breaux said that the Spindletop has performed as well as he could have imagined when he first sent it to Texas.

“The boat ran six pilots out in its first hour of operation,” Breaux said.

This story was originally published by The Daily Iberian of New Iberia, La., and republished with permission of The Daily Iberian. Written by Aaron Gonsoulin.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Lamar State College Port Arthur named among Top 10 in the nation by Academic Influence

Governor Abbott speaks in Jefferson County about broadband access legislation

4 Port Arthur residents arrested in Nederland on vehicle burglary charges

Congratulations goes out to 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant winners

BREAKING NEWS

Lamar State College Port Arthur named among Top 10 in the nation by Academic Influence

Beaumont

Governor Abbott speaks in Jefferson County about broadband access legislation

Local

4 Port Arthur residents arrested in Nederland on vehicle burglary charges

Local

Congratulations goes out to 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant winners

Local

Largest all-aluminum pilot boat in U.S. finds Port Arthur home

Local

CHECK IT OUT!!!! Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

College/Pro Sports

VIDEO: See Memorial grad, LaTech star Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit NIT game winner

Local

See how Suez Canal blockage is impacting gas prices

Local

Nederland councilman leaving seat, announces plan to run for Jefferson County commissioner

Local

UPDATE: Community gathering in memory of transgender woman found dead to be rescheduled

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school band instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Education

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

High School Sports

Bulldogs move on in playoff: “At this point, everyone is good”

Local

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Local

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

High School Sports

PNG grinds through playoff win; coach says “we are only going to get better”

Groves

Bullet strikes Groves woman’s car, hits daughter’s jacket

Business

Taste of Gumbo enjoyed through drive thru

Local

Religion briefs

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: March 15-21

Local

Police ID body found in Port Arthur canal; ask for help locating last contacts

Local

Broadband access legislation push coming to Jefferson County