Late COVID vaccine clinic hours planned this week

The Port Arthur Health Department is staying open for late COVID Vaccine Clinic hours this week to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

On Wednesday (March 31), individuals may come to the clinic until 7 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive.

CDC Guidelines have increased to include the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older for the prevention of COVID-19.

The following guidelines will still be observed for scheduling vaccines:

Phase1a

CDC recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.

Phase 1b

Frontline essential workers such as fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.)

People aged 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 75 years and older who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1a.

Phase 1c

People aged 65—74 years because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 65—74 years who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1a.

People aged 16—64 years with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.

Other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.