expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Syringes lay on a table at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, which is serving as a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Late COVID vaccine clinic hours planned this week

By PA News

Published 9:21 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

The Port Arthur Health Department is staying open for late COVID Vaccine Clinic hours this week to provide vaccines to help those who are working during the day.

On Wednesday (March 31), individuals may come to the clinic until 7 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive.

CDC Guidelines have increased to include the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18  and older for the prevention of COVID-19.

The following guidelines will still be observed for scheduling vaccines:

Phase1a

CDC recommends that initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine be allocated to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents.

Phase 1b

Frontline essential workers such as fire fighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers.)

People aged 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 75 years and older who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1a.

Phase 1c

People aged 65—74 years because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 65—74 years who are also residents of long-term care facilities should be offered vaccination in Phase 1a.

People aged 16—64 years with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.

Other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations

Port Arthur Police not ruling anything out in investigation of transgender woman’s death

Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier explains decision to seek County Commissioners, Precinct 2 seat

Entertainment

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Business

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations

Local

Port Arthur Police not ruling anything out in investigation of transgender woman’s death

Local

Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier explains decision to seek County Commissioners, Precinct 2 seat

High School Sports

Late goal not enough for Bulldogs 

Local

Late COVID vaccine clinic hours planned this week

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur named among Top 10 in the nation by Academic Influence

Beaumont

Governor Abbott speaks in Jefferson County about broadband access legislation

Local

4 Port Arthur residents arrested in Nederland on vehicle burglary charges

Local

Congratulations goes out to 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant winners

Local

Largest all-aluminum pilot boat in U.S. finds Port Arthur home

Local

CHECK IT OUT!!!! Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

College/Pro Sports

VIDEO: See Memorial grad, LaTech star Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit NIT game winner

Local

See how Suez Canal blockage is impacting gas prices

Local

Nederland councilman leaving seat, announces plan to run for Jefferson County commissioner

Local

UPDATE: Community gathering in memory of transgender woman found dead to be rescheduled

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school band instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Education

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

High School Sports

Bulldogs move on in playoff: “At this point, everyone is good”

Local

Shootout included 5 people, stolen backpack at Port Arthur motel

Local

Grant would fund LSCPA effort to educate, help find employment for outgoing inmates

High School Sports

PNG grinds through playoff win; coach says “we are only going to get better”