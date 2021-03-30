expand
Ad Spot

March 30, 2021

Audrey Ford Levine (Penny)

Audrey Ford Levine (Penny)

By PA News

Published 4:24 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Audrey Ford Levine (Penny) died peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Groves, TX at the age of 74.

She was born November 27, 1946 in Liberty, TX and was a resident of Port Arthur for 74 years.

Audrey was the Owner and Director of E. T. Daycare/Ellis Academy of Excellence and Ellis Hospitality Center.

She was a faithful servant to the community by feeding and sheltering the homeless and providing much needed resources.

Audrey was a member of Douglas Memorial CME Church in Beaumont, TX under the Pastoral Leadership of the late Rev. David Robinson Sr.

Member of Phi Theta Kappa, she graduated from Lamar University with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science Degree and earned her Master’s in Business Administration from Texas Women’s University.

Audrey has contributed to an enormous amount of lives through motivation and education without expecting anything in return.

Audrey is survived by her children-Debbie Ford Bailey, Cherice Levine (Xavier Rogers) and Zendora Kight; sisters-Norma Jean Garlington and Lula Bell Battle; grandchildren-Taylor Bailey, Jackson Bailey, Jalan Thomas and Ivory Davis. She is Preceded in death by spouse-Ellis Levine; son-John Ford III; parents-Melvin Fedrick Sr and Amy Reubens; sisters-Lenora Prevost, Laura Dennis; brother-Melvin Fedrick Jr.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Interment to follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

Kenneth Green will officiate the ceremony.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Audrey Ford Levine’s life.

The family would like to thank Forever Young Staff and the Nurses at Altus Hospice for their dedication and comforting care.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Audrey Ford Levine (Penny)

Theresa Ethel Lee Knobloch

IRS talks stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security & other federal beneficiaries

POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Local

IRS talks stimulus payments to non-filer Social Security & other federal beneficiaries

Beaumont

POLICE: Tense campus encounter includes 7 loaded guns, demand for officers to shoot

Entertainment

Nederland High School Band selected for 100-year celebration in Washington, D.C.

Business

Port Arthur authorities release details of game room inspections that led to 28 violations

Local

Port Arthur Police not ruling anything out in investigation of transgender woman’s death

Local

Nederland Councilman Emmett Hollier explains decision to seek County Commissioners, Precinct 2 seat

High School Sports

MUSCLE MOVES: Area power lifters have plenty to flex about after strong state performances

High School Sports

Late goal not enough for Bulldogs 

Local

Late COVID vaccine clinic hours planned this week

Education

Lamar State College Port Arthur named among Top 10 in the nation by Academic Influence

Beaumont

Governor Abbott speaks in Jefferson County about broadband access legislation

Local

4 Port Arthur residents arrested in Nederland on vehicle burglary charges

Local

Congratulations goes out to 2021 Miss Port Neches Pageant winners

Local

Largest all-aluminum pilot boat in U.S. finds Port Arthur home

Local

CHECK IT OUT!!!! Greater Port Arthur The Magazine has arrived

College/Pro Sports

VIDEO: See Memorial grad, LaTech star Kenneth Lofton Jr. hit NIT game winner

Local

See how Suez Canal blockage is impacting gas prices

Local

Nederland councilman leaving seat, announces plan to run for Jefferson County commissioner

Local

UPDATE: Community gathering in memory of transgender woman found dead to be rescheduled

Business

ON THE MENU: Breakfast, lunch & dinner are great times to visit Pizza Inn

Beaumont

Affidavit: Man stole, pawned high school band instruments

Local

Port Neches awards bids for sewer line, pavement work

Education

PAISD keeping eye on session, stress 313 agreement benefits

High School Sports

Bulldogs move on in playoff: “At this point, everyone is good”