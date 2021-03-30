Audrey Ford Levine (Penny) died peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Groves, TX at the age of 74.

She was born November 27, 1946 in Liberty, TX and was a resident of Port Arthur for 74 years.

Audrey was the Owner and Director of E. T. Daycare/Ellis Academy of Excellence and Ellis Hospitality Center.

She was a faithful servant to the community by feeding and sheltering the homeless and providing much needed resources.

Audrey was a member of Douglas Memorial CME Church in Beaumont, TX under the Pastoral Leadership of the late Rev. David Robinson Sr.

Member of Phi Theta Kappa, she graduated from Lamar University with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science Degree and earned her Master’s in Business Administration from Texas Women’s University.

Audrey has contributed to an enormous amount of lives through motivation and education without expecting anything in return.

Audrey is survived by her children-Debbie Ford Bailey, Cherice Levine (Xavier Rogers) and Zendora Kight; sisters-Norma Jean Garlington and Lula Bell Battle; grandchildren-Taylor Bailey, Jackson Bailey, Jalan Thomas and Ivory Davis. She is Preceded in death by spouse-Ellis Levine; son-John Ford III; parents-Melvin Fedrick Sr and Amy Reubens; sisters-Lenora Prevost, Laura Dennis; brother-Melvin Fedrick Jr.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Interment to follow at Live Oak Cemetery.

Kenneth Green will officiate the ceremony.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Audrey Ford Levine’s life.

The family would like to thank Forever Young Staff and the Nurses at Altus Hospice for their dedication and comforting care.